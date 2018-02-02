Fired Griz soccer coach speaks out - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fired Griz soccer coach speaks out

Posted: Updated:

The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Former coach Mark Plakorus abruptly announced his departure from the University of Montana on Tuesday. On Friday, he spoke with ABC FOX's Shaun Rainey. Plakorus declined to go on camera, but says that UM Athletics' version of events is one-sided and he's upset at how he is being portrayed. Plakorus says he's intending to pursue legal action.

Thursday, news broke that the UM Athletics Program let go of Plakorus due to concerns about his behavior. UM Athletics Program Director Kent Haslam said that the department was concerned about Plakorus' behavior. At the end of the 2017 season, players alleged they felt that Plakorus was sending inappropriate texts and at odd times, including late in the evening. Haslam said after those complaints, a Title IX representative did a culture survey with the team to get more information. 

The survey prompted Associate Athletic Director Jean Gee to go through phone records from Plakorus' university-issued cell phone in late December. That's when Gee reportedly noticed several calls to a Las Vegas phone number. That number was linked to an escort service Plakorus contacted from his UM cell phone during a recruiting trip.

Haslam said he was informed of the phone records on January 24, 2018. Plakorus' departure was announced January 30. 

