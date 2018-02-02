Frenchtown music teacher charged with felony sexual assault

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A music teacher in western Montana has been charged with felony sexual assault after prosecutors say he inappropriately touched a female student on a near daily basis.

The Missoulian reports the charge filed on Monday against Frenchtown teacher Troy Bashor follows a misdemeanor sexual assault charge from October involving another student.

Bashor has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor in November. The first student claimed Bashor sexually harassed and groped her on several occasions in 2016.

Prosecutors say the new charge stems from inappropriate contact that spanned from the summer of 2014 to early 2017. The girl reported contact that escalated from hugging to groping.

The Frenchtown School District placed Bashor on paid leave following the initial charge.

A phone number for Bashor could not be found Thursday night.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

