One man dead after officer-involved shooting near East Helena

The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.
University of Montana faculty and students are speaking out ahead of a scheduled lecture on campus by a controversial columnist.
The Livingston area community is hosting memorials for Christel Cameron and Adam Miller, who both died in a house fire on Jan. 25.
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Helena.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in a two car injury crash. The crash happened about 7:25 p.m. near Ramsey and Boekel Road. The deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported as well with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the crash happened, but Idaho State Police are investigat...
