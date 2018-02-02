Montana moves to 10-0 in conference, beat UNC 88-79

From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
Thursday, February 1, 2018 could prove to be a big night for Montana State's Hannah Caudill. The senior point guard is just two assists away from breaking the school's all-time record.
Thursday, February 1, 2018 could prove to be a big night for Montana State's Hannah Caudill. The senior point guard is just two assists away from breaking the school's all-time record.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
University of Montana faculty and students are speaking out ahead of a scheduled lecture on campus by a controversial columnist.
University of Montana faculty and students are speaking out ahead of a scheduled lecture on campus by a controversial columnist.
Two Democrats seeking the nomination for Montana's sole U.S. House seat have far outraised the rest of a crowded field vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
Two Democrats seeking the nomination for Montana's sole U.S. House seat have far outraised the rest of a crowded field vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets.
If you use essential oils in your home, you'll want to be careful if you have pets.
It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her. We first broke the story in June after seeing desperate posts from the family looking for any information on both Twitter and Facebook.
It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her. We first broke the story in June after seeing desperate posts from the family looking for any information on both Twitter and Facebook.
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.
The leading scorer in EWU history poured in a season-high 40 points.
The leading scorer in EWU history poured in a season-high 40 points.
From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
Hodgins broke big sister's record of 1,865 in the second quarter and never looked back, putting up 28 points on the night.
Hodgins broke big sister's record of 1,865 in the second quarter and never looked back, putting up 28 points on the night.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.
Thursday, February 1, 2018 could prove to be a big night for Montana State's Hannah Caudill. The senior point guard is just two assists away from breaking the school's all-time record.
Thursday, February 1, 2018 could prove to be a big night for Montana State's Hannah Caudill. The senior point guard is just two assists away from breaking the school's all-time record.
The two-day event will change hotel locations each year. The Doubletree by Hilton City Center will be hosting this year's event on July 15-16, 2018.
The two-day event will change hotel locations each year. The Doubletree by Hilton City Center will be hosting this year's event on July 15-16, 2018.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
The Livingston area community is hosting memorials for Christel Cameron and Adam Miller, who both died in a house fire on Jan. 25.
The Livingston area community is hosting memorials for Christel Cameron and Adam Miller, who both died in a house fire on Jan. 25.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
Police say the suspect stabbed the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
Police say the suspect stabbed the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
MISSOULA- A neighborhood lost power for several hours on Wednesday morning after an unusual accident involving a semi. Residents say that around 6:30 a.m., a semi-truck was making a delivery in the South Hills neighborhood, and turned on the corner of Gharrett and Meadlowlark when it hit a power line. The truck snagged on power lines, which dragged down two power poles and damaged homes in the area. Bill Kostelecky's house sustained the most damage. He says he'd...
MISSOULA- A neighborhood lost power for several hours on Wednesday morning after an unusual accident involving a semi. Residents say that around 6:30 a.m., a semi-truck was making a delivery in the South Hills neighborhood, and turned on the corner of Gharrett and Meadlowlark when it hit a power line. The truck snagged on power lines, which dragged down two power poles and damaged homes in the area. Bill Kostelecky's house sustained the most damage. He says he'd...
A second criminal case has been brought against a Montana sheriff after state authorities say he violated law by distributing confidential investigative materials last fall.
A second criminal case has been brought against a Montana sheriff after state authorities say he violated law by distributing confidential investigative materials last fall.
When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."
When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.