Griz women's soccer coach let go after text investigation

University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas. 

UM announced Mark Plakorus' departure from the soccer program Tuesday.

Thursday, Haslam said the athletics program received complaints from players at the end of the 2017 soccer season. The players said they felt that Plakorus was sending inappropriate texts and at odd times, including late in the evening. Haslam said after those complaints, a Title IX representative did a culture survey with the team to get more information. 

The survey prompted Associate Athletic Director Jean Gee to go through phone records from Plakorus' university-issued cell phone in late December. That's when Gee reportedly noticed multiple calls to a Las Vegas phone number. That number was linked to an escort service Plakorus contacted from his UM cell phone during a recruiting trip.

Haslam said he was informed of the phone records on January 24, 2018. Plakorus' departure was announced January 30. 

Plakorus coached the Griz soccer team for seven years.

According to his profile listed on UM athletics website, Plakorus is only the third coach the soccer team has ever had and boasts a winning record. In his first four seasons, Plakorus led the team to three Big Sky Conference Championships.  

Plakorus has old ties to Montana -- he was in the air force for eleven years and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT from 1994-1999.During that time he started the boys’ soccer program at Great Falls High School and served as the director of the Montana Olympic Development Program.

Haslam said he was surprised by complaints and is disappointed for student athletes. 

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Memorial events to be held for Emigrant fire victims

    The Livingston area community is hosting memorials for Christel Cameron and Adam Miller, who both died in a house fire on Jan. 25. 

  • Big Sky Resort issues statement in skier's death

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana. 

  • Bozeman stabbing suspect arrested

    Police say the suspect stabbed the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.

  • Semi crashes into power poles and two homes in Missoula

    MISSOULA- A neighborhood lost power for several hours on Wednesday morning after an unusual accident involving a semi. Residents say that around 6:30 a.m., a semi-truck was making a delivery in the South Hills neighborhood, and turned on the corner of Gharrett and Meadlowlark when it hit a power line. The truck snagged on power lines, which dragged down two power poles and damaged homes in the area.  Bill Kostelecky's house sustained the most damage. He says he'd...

  • Montana sheriff charged with official misconduct

    A second criminal case has been brought against a Montana sheriff after state authorities say he violated law by distributing confidential investigative materials last fall.

  • East Missoula manhunt

    William Newhoff claims he intended to carry out "suicide by cop"

    When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."

  • Day 4: Expert testimonies use forensic technology to track Terrance Edwards' phone

    Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.

