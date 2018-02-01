Griz women's soccer coach let go after text investigation

University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.

UM announced Mark Plakorus' departure from the soccer program Tuesday.

Thursday, Haslam said the athletics program received complaints from players at the end of the 2017 soccer season. The players said they felt that Plakorus was sending inappropriate texts and at odd times, including late in the evening. Haslam said after those complaints, a Title IX representative did a culture survey with the team to get more information.

The survey prompted Associate Athletic Director Jean Gee to go through phone records from Plakorus' university-issued cell phone in late December. That's when Gee reportedly noticed multiple calls to a Las Vegas phone number. That number was linked to an escort service Plakorus contacted from his UM cell phone during a recruiting trip.

Haslam said he was informed of the phone records on January 24, 2018. Plakorus' departure was announced January 30.

Plakorus coached the Griz soccer team for seven years.

According to his profile listed on UM athletics website, Plakorus is only the third coach the soccer team has ever had and boasts a winning record. In his first four seasons, Plakorus led the team to three Big Sky Conference Championships.

Plakorus has old ties to Montana -- he was in the air force for eleven years and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT from 1994-1999.During that time he started the boys’ soccer program at Great Falls High School and served as the director of the Montana Olympic Development Program.

Haslam said he was surprised by complaints and is disappointed for student athletes.