2 Democrats lead fundraising in crowded Montana House field

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Two Democrats seeking the nomination for Montana's sole U.S. House seat have far outraised the rest of a crowded field vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Campaign reports show Billings attorney John Heenan (left) has raised $580,000 to date, including $200,000 of his own money. Former nonprofit director Grant Kier of Missoula has raised $440,000.

Former state legislators Kathleen Williams of Bozeman and Lynda Moss of Billings and former U.S. government attorney Jared Pettinato each raised less than $75,000.

Gianforte has brought in more than $600,000 since his victory in a May special election to replace Republican Ryan Zinke, who became Interior Secretary.

Gianforte, a wealthy technology entrepreneur from Bozeman, has shown a willingness to spend his own money on campaigns, including $1.5 million in May's election and more than $5 million in a failed bid for governor.

