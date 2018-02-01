Eight months and still no word on missing woman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Reward increased for missing Browning woman

It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her. We first broke the story in June after seeing desperate posts from the family looking for any information on both Twitter and Facebook. The Blackfeet tribe has donated money for a $6,000. And now, that reward has gone up.

In a recent Facebook post from Kimberly Loring, Ashley's older sister, the Bureau of Indian Affairs added $4,000. Which brings the total up to $10,000 for information leading to her location.

With more money, the family hopes this will encourage someone to step out of the shadows and simply point them in the right direction. Kimberly said what hurts the most is knowing someone in her community, possibly someone she grew up with, knows something but won't speak out 

"It's like why aren't you talking? It feels hard because all you want is Ashley and they have the information and they have the information and they won't give it," said Loring.

We reached out to Nedra Darling, spokesperson for the BIA. She said they have upped the reward to assist agents with collecting information in regards to Ashley's whereabouts.

