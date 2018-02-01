Bozeman stabbing suspect arrested

One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
The Livingston area community is hosting memorials for Christel Cameron and Adam Miller, who both died in a house fire on Jan. 25.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
Police say the suspect stabbed the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
MISSOULA- A neighborhood lost power for several hours on Wednesday morning after an unusual accident involving a semi. Residents say that around 6:30 a.m., a semi-truck was making a delivery in the South Hills neighborhood, and turned on the corner of Gharrett and Meadlowlark when it hit a power line. The truck snagged on power lines, which dragged down two power poles and damaged homes in the area. Bill Kostelecky's house sustained the most damage. He says he'd...
A second criminal case has been brought against a Montana sheriff after state authorities say he violated law by distributing confidential investigative materials last fall.
When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
