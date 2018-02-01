Bozeman stabbing suspect arrested

Bozeman authorities are charging Jonathan Douglas Meyer, 19, with attempted homicide in a case that appeared to be motivated by jealousy over a woman.

Charging documents say that on Jan. 19, a man identified as "L.R." was walking home from work in the evening when he was approached by a stranger, who asked him before the time before abruptly pulling out a smooth 3"-4" knife and stabbing him multiple times. L.R. said he grappled with the suspect while yelling for help, before the attacker broke free and ran away. L.R.'s roommate called 911. L.R. was conscious and able to describe the assailant to police before being taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds near his heart.

Police learned that L.R. was romantically involved with the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Meyer, who matched L.R.'s description of the suspect. Meyer's Honda Accord also matches the vehicle captured in the background by dash-cam footage of responding police officers. Police also determined that Meyer owned a dark blue sweatshirt that tested positive for human bloodstains. Detectives also obtained a warrant for Meyer's phone records, which showed a search history for "How to get blood stains off of a knife."

Meyer's ex-girlfriend told police that he told her about the stabbing, saying he "decided things would be better without L.R.," according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Meyer in the Helena area on Jan. 31 and charged him with attempted deliberate homicide. He's booked in the Lewis and Clark County Jail on $500,000 bail.