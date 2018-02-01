Crews set off explosives to remove building at Frenchtown mill - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews set off explosives to remove building at Frenchtown mill

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
FRENCHTOWN -

According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, explosives were set off Thursday morning to remove a building at the former pulp mill site.

The building was reportedly being deconstructed. Frenchtown Fire says the scraps will be recycled.  

Commenters on Facebook say they heard the the explosion; some say they were startled and concerned before they knew what had happened. 

ABC FOX Montana will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available. 

