Crews set off explosives to remove building at Frenchtown mill

According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, explosives were set off Thursday morning to remove a building at the former pulp mill site.

The building was reportedly being deconstructed. Frenchtown Fire says the scraps will be recycled.

Commenters on Facebook say they heard the the explosion; some say they were startled and concerned before they knew what had happened.

