Super Bowl Sunday "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk"

With Super Bowl Sunday on Sun., Feb 4, law enforcement agencies around western Montana are urging fans to celebrate safely.

Missoula officers are joining the National Traffic Safety Administration in the "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive" campaign.

It's a reminder for Super Bowl fans to drive sober or plan a safe ride home.

The Montana Department of Transportation said four people have died from impaired driving in Montana just in the first month of 2018.

Local law enforcement agencies want to prevent more fatalities on Montana roads and will be out in force on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We will be putting out extra patrols to make sure that if people are driving impaired, that we have a higher chance of catching them and really just we want people to avoid it,” said Sgt. Greg Amundsen, City of Missoula Police Dept.

Police urge party-goers to arrange a sober driver ahead of time or use ride share services like Lyft and Uber to get home safely.

Americans spent about $1.2 billion on beer during the Super Bowl, according to Nielsen.