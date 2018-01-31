Dillon's Rick Nordahl retiring from coaching - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dillon's Rick Nordahl retiring from coaching

Posted: Updated:
DILLON -

After 28 on the sidelines in Dillon, Beavers head football coach Rick Nordahl is retiring from coaching. Nordahl led Dillon to four state championship games in his five years leading the program, winning the state championship three times. Nordahl spoke about the decision, saying it will allow him to focus more on his family.

"For 28 years, I spent a lot of time coaching and my family have supported me all along through it," said Nordahl. "Now I'm ready to get out and spend a lot of time with my family and my wife and follow my kids."

Nordahl's son Brett serves as the head coach at Twin Bridges High School, while his youngest Todd just completed his redshirt season at Montana Western. Nordahl says he is really looking forward to being able to follow along with their careers closer. And looking back at his career, Nordahl said the thing he's most proud of is the young men he helped teach and lead for 28 years.

"The way that our kids acted, you know, the difference we could make as coaches in them," he said. "That's one of the things that I'm most proud of, is what I was able to do and the beliefs I was able to install in the kids and the assistant coaches."

Asked how he might spend some of his additional free time now that he won't be on the sidelines in the fall, Nordahl said it might be time to pick up bow hunting again for the first time in 30 years.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class AA, Class A

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-03-09 05:48:01 GMT

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-09 05:47:32 GMT

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.