Dillon's Rick Nordahl retiring from coaching

After 28 on the sidelines in Dillon, Beavers head football coach Rick Nordahl is retiring from coaching. Nordahl led Dillon to four state championship games in his five years leading the program, winning the state championship three times. Nordahl spoke about the decision, saying it will allow him to focus more on his family.

"For 28 years, I spent a lot of time coaching and my family have supported me all along through it," said Nordahl. "Now I'm ready to get out and spend a lot of time with my family and my wife and follow my kids."

Nordahl's son Brett serves as the head coach at Twin Bridges High School, while his youngest Todd just completed his redshirt season at Montana Western. Nordahl says he is really looking forward to being able to follow along with their careers closer. And looking back at his career, Nordahl said the thing he's most proud of is the young men he helped teach and lead for 28 years.

"The way that our kids acted, you know, the difference we could make as coaches in them," he said. "That's one of the things that I'm most proud of, is what I was able to do and the beliefs I was able to install in the kids and the assistant coaches."

Asked how he might spend some of his additional free time now that he won't be on the sidelines in the fall, Nordahl said it might be time to pick up bow hunting again for the first time in 30 years.