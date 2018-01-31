UPDATE: Part of Gharrett closed in Missoula

Missoula police says Gharrett will remain closed from Bonnie to 55th until further notice after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to people in the area.

The alert came from Missoula county 9-1-1 Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m.

The Missoula Police Department says in a Facebook post, "Power lines are down in the 2500 block of Sunridge Ct. due to a vehicle collision. Until the roadway is clear and the area is safe for vehicular travel, Gharrett is closed from 55th St. to Highwood Ct. Please choose an alternate route."