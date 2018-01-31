UPDATE: Part of Gharrett closed in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Part of Gharrett closed in Missoula

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Missoula police says Gharrett will remain closed from Bonnie to 55th until further notice after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to people in the area. 

TRAFFIC ALERT: Gharrett Street in Missoula is closed from 55th Street to Highwood Court until further notice. If you're headed that way, you'll need to find a different way to travel.

The alert came from Missoula county 9-1-1 Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m. 

The Missoula Police Department says in a Facebook post, "Power lines are down in the 2500 block of Sunridge Ct. due to a vehicle collision. Until the roadway is clear and the area is safe for vehicular travel, Gharrett is closed from 55th St. to Highwood Ct. Please choose an alternate route."

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.