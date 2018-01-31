UPDATE: Part of Gharrett closed in Missoula

One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
A former Ronan teacher and coach resigned after allegations the teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The teacher stepped down after the school launched a title nine investigation.
Western Montana stands a good chance of being in a great viewing spot of the rare Super Blood Moon phenomenon.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
