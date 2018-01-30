Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Keegan Mulh - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill

BOZEMAN -

One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.

"Meeting new people, going out and competing, it's just like you out there, so it's all on you," said Mulhill. "I don't know, I really liked that and I just enjoy the sport a lot. It's always been good to me."

Mulhill started wrestling at the age of five and hasn't looked back since. Also a standout football player, there's no doubting his athletic abilities, but his coach Nate Laslovich said Keegan is an even better person than he is an athlete.

"Fantastic kid," said Laslovich. "Everybody in the school respects him, community, anybody that knows him loves the kid. So, yeah, I just love having him around."

The often soft-spoken Mulhill spends time working with kids in both wrestling and football, even officates some youth wrestling matches, and said it's something that he's grown to love.

"Yeah, there's nothing better than being able to go out there and teach little kids moves that help you succeed, and then sometimes going and watching them wrestle, hitting those moves," Mulhill said. "It just feels really good."

Laslovich said the way Mulhill works and interacts with the kids makes a great impression on them, something he sees even in his own kids.

"Little kids love pro football players, mine do too, but they love Keegan Mulhill," Laslovich said. "They like, if he's going to wrestle, they're going to watch. Every time."

Mulhill hopes to wrestle or play football in college, but regardless, he says he's not done sharing his love the sport.

"Yeah for sure," Mulhill said. "This makes me want to continue and coach later on in my life."

To nominate a student athlete, click here.

