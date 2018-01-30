UM announces departure of head soccer coach

The Montana Grizzlies soccer program is losing its longtime coach.

According to a release from UM, Mark Plakorus coached the Grizzlies from 2011-2017. He says he's stepping down now to "open up new opportunities that will allow me to grow as both a coach and a person."

Plakorus is credited with turning around a program and helping lead it to thre Big Sky titles, as well as regional rankings by the United Soccer Coaches.

UM says assistant coach Katie Benz will take the lead during spring while the program searches for a new head coach.

UM's press release is online here.