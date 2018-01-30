UM announces departure of head soccer coach

The Montana Grizzlies soccer program is losing its longtime coach. According to a release from UM, Mark Plakorus coached the Grizzlies from 2011-2017. He says he's stepping down now to "open up new opportunities that will allow me to grow as both a coach and a person."
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
In East Missoula, neighbors are shaken up after a day spent on high alert for an armed and dangerous man wanted by federal authorities.
Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte will advise a group of Republican aides on how to hire good personnel, less than a year since his campaign spokesman made false statements about his attack on a reporter.
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools.
A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.
