Residents shaken by East Missoula closure and manhunt

In East Missoula, neighbors are shaken up after a day spent on high alert for an armed and dangerous man wanted by federal authorities.

Sarah Hoffman is getting her first look at the damage at her next door neighbor's house on Dakota Street, where the suspect's vehicle crashed into the house. She wasn't home when a man leading police on a chase sped through her neighbor's property, tearing up their new deck and a leaving a hole in one corner. 

"They did barely miss mine," Hoffman said. "Thankfully, that they didn't hit it. Yes, then I came home because my door was unlocked, unfortunately," said Hoffman. 

One neighbor was home and looked out the window just in time to see the chase.

“I opened up my blinds to see the suspect's truck across the street on the neighbor’s yard,” said resident.  

The truck crashed just a few blocks away and the suspect took off on foot.

Sheriffs told people in the area to stay inside. Even with that warning, neighbors were quick to help out their friends.

"Everybody in this neighborhood is pretty close. We shovel each other's driveway. You know my husband broke his leg a few years ago and every neighbor helped,” said Hoffman.

This event left people in this quiet, friendly neighborhood shaken.

"Nothing happened to me and I have been shaking since I've found out,” said Hoffman.

The suspect, William "Billy" Newhoff, is wanted on federal charges related to a probation violation.

The Montana Department of Corrections lists his prior offenses as including theft, forgery and burglary. He also was convicted of escaping from the Mineral County Jail in 2009 along with another inmate. He was caught and arrested in mid-afternoon. More details are pending.

