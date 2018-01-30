Ronan teacher resigns after allegations of sexual misconduct with student

A former Ronan teacher and coach resigned after allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The teacher stepped down after the school launched a Title IX investigation.

Superintendent Mark Johnston wouldn't name the former teacher, but did say the person was a Ronan Middle School teacher and assistant boys high school basketball coach.

The coach was allegedly involved in a relationship with an 18-year-old high school student.

"I've lost a ton of sleep," Johnston said. "I mean, these are people, employees, and kids that you care about in our community. When these things hit, it's going to touch the community and affect a lot of people."

The allegations were brought forward on January 16. On January 22, the accused teacher and coach resigned, but Johnston said that the investigation is ongoing.

"Right now, we're still working on the investigation to close up. But before we had the chance to end the Title IX investigation, the person resigned."

Ronan residents told me they're disgusted by the allegations, but some say they are not surprised.

Other local sources tell ABC FOX that there's another Title IX investigation involving another member of the school district.

In response to a question about the additional investigation, Johnston said he could not confirm or deny whether another Title IX investigation was going on. "Because if it were an impending investigation i wouldn't want to jeopardize that," he said.

While the superintendent could not confirm or deny additional investigations, the situation involving the school certainly has the small community of Ronan talking.

One resident said that the Ronan School District has been trying to keep sexual misconduct allegations quiet for several years.

"I think Ronan is dying because of stuff like that," said one resident.

Another resident says his mother was applying to be a substitute teacher and he told her to apply in Charlo instead.

"If I wouldn't want to be a substitute teacher there, then why would I want my mom to be a substitute teacher there?" he said.