Watch the Super Blood Moon eclipse Wednesday morning

Experts say Wednesday morning, it will be worth getting up early to see the Super Blood Moon. The last Super Blood Moon was in 1866.

The National Weather Service Missoula posted a graphic showing what time western Montana viewers should look out for the moon, which will turn blood-colored as it's eclipsed by the earth's shadow from about 5:50 AM to 7 AM.

In case it's cloudy, NASA is also live-streaming the event.