Advocacy groups want nurse practitioner to perform abortions - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Advocacy groups want nurse practitioner to perform abortions

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two advocacy groups that support abortion rights are challenging the constitutionality of a Montana law that allows only physicians and physician assistants to perform abortions.
  
The Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed the lawsuit Tuesday, arguing that certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives engage in patient care that is comparable to or more complex and carries more risk than abortion in the first and early second trimester.
  
The lawsuit notes that in the late 1990s, the Montana Supreme Court ruled the state constitution included the right to obtain a pre-viability abortion from a qualified health provider of one's choosing. That allowed physician assistants to perform abortions.
  
Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Productive Rights, said the law restricts abortion access while serving no valid medical purpose.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, January 29 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-01-30 00:15:58 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-30 03:39:53 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • East Missoula manhunt

    East Missoula residents urged to lock doors as deputies pursue armed fugitive

    East Missoula residents urged to lock doors as deputies pursue armed fugitive

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:41 PM EST2018-01-30 19:41:54 GMT

    According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive. 

    According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive. 

  • Big Sky Resort issues statement in skier's death

    Big Sky Resort issues statement in skier's death

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-29 18:50:52 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana. 

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana. 

  • East Missoula Manhunt

    Sheriff's deputies say manhunt suspect crashed into a house

    Sheriff's deputies say manhunt suspect crashed into a house

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 3:10 PM EST2018-01-30 20:10:15 GMT

    Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel. 

    Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel. 

  • High demands for more homes in Missoula

    High demands for more homes in Missoula

    Monday, January 29 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-01-30 00:22:40 GMT

    A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.

    A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.

  • Billings church vandalized with anti-gay posters

    Billings church vandalized with anti-gay posters

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-01-29 17:14:23 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-01-29 17:14:23 GMT

    Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.

    Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.

  • East Missoula manhunt

    East Missoula manhunt suspect identified

    East Missoula manhunt suspect identified

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:42 PM EST2018-01-30 19:42:30 GMT

    Authorities have identified William "Billy" Dale Newhoff as the active fugitive. If you have any information on this subject please contact 911. DO NOT APPROACH---CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

    Authorities have identified William "Billy" Dale Newhoff as the active fugitive. If you have any information on this subject please contact 911. DO NOT APPROACH---CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

  • Ennis schools locked down after threat

    Ennis schools locked down after threat

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 3:10 PM EST2018-01-30 20:10:38 GMT

    Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools. 

    Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.