Suspect apprehended in East Missoula fugitive search

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a multi-hour manhunt in East Missoula has been apprehended.

The following is an update from the MCSO Facebook Page: "Fugitive William Newhoff was apprehended by Missoula County Deputies without incident in East Missoula. It is believed there is no further danger to the public. We would like to thank all agencies, as well as the public that assisted in apprehending him."

The pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel. Newhoff allegedly fled in a stolen pickup and led deputies on a pursuit through East Missoula. Sheriff TJ McDermott says Newhoff drove through a parking lot and hit a residence on Dakota Street and crashed into a tree on the 800 block of Speedway Avenue.

The suspect ran away on foot, and was believed to possess a handgun. Authorities pursued with a K-9 unit tracking the man's scent.

Newhoff has a prior conviction for breaking out of the Mineral County Jail in 2009, along with convictions for burglary, theft and forgery. He's currently wanted for a probation violation.

Click here for more details about the search.

PREVIOUSLY: Sheriff's deputies say manhunt suspect crashed into a house