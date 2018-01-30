Ennis schools locked down after threat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ennis schools locked down after threat

Posted:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat.

According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools. Ennis is located southwest of Bozeman.

The school system is locked down and police are searching for the owner of a cell phone, 406-595-7119. Anyone with information about that phone number or its owner is asked to call Madison County dispatch at 406-843-5301.

The full text of the press release is below: 

Threat to Ennis Schools
On January 30th,2018 at approximately 0905 hours the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received information regarding a threat to Ennis Schools. Law Enforcement responded and the school was placed into lock down.
The Ennis Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Montana Highway Patrol, and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to Ennis Schools to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.
Ennis Schools notified parents by the school’s notification system of the lockdown. The students were safe in the school with no threat coming from inside the school and we appreciate the parents trust in the school and local Law Enforcement to keep their loved ones safe.
At this time the Ennis Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting your assistance in finding the owner of a specific cell phone regarding the incident. The cell phone number is 406-595-7119. If you have any information regarding the cell phone number or its owner please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center at 406-843-5301.
All agencies involved would like to thank all parties, parents, and school staff involved for their cooperation during this incident. Ennis Schools will continue as normal for the remainder of the day, the lockdown has been lifted and school will be released as scheduled.
If additional information becomes available further press releases will follow.
Thank you,
John Moore, Chief of Police, Ennis Police Department

