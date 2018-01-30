Sheriff's deputies say manhunt suspect crashed into a house

MISSOULA- Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot.

Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel. Newhoff allegedly fled in a stolen pickup and led deputies on a pursuit through East Missoula. McDermott says Newhoff drove through a parking lot and hit a residence on Dakota Street and crashed into a tree on the 800 block of Speedway Avenue. The suspect then fled on foot, and is believed to possess a handgun.

The sheriff's office provided this photo of the suspect:

The perimeter is secured and authorities are checking vehicles and homes in the area. Missoula College is on lockdown and Bonner School is sheltering in place and will go on lockdown if advised to by police.

Missoula County Public School officials tell us Rattlesnake School is on a "perimeter lock in."

An East Missoula resident told us that he was making breakfast and opened up his curtains to see deputies in pursuit of a truck.

Newhoff is wanted on federal charges. The Montana Department of Corrections lists his prior offenses as including theft, forgery and burglary. He also was convicted of escaping from the Mineral County Jail in 2009 along with another inmate.

He's listed as absconding from probation in late December 2017. He was born in 1982.