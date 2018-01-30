East Missoula manhunt suspect identified

Authorities have identified the suspect wanted in the East Missoula area. William "Billy" Dale Newhoff is considered armed and dangerous, according to Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott. He's wanted by Missoula authorities and the U.S. Marshal Service.

East Missoula, the Kim Williams and Missoula College are all confirmed as being under lockdown.

From the Sheriff's Office:

"Authorities have identified William "Billy" Dale Newhoff as the active fugitive (pictured). If you have any information on this subject please contact 911. DO NOT APPROACH---CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

ALERT 1/30/18 10:45: Sheriff's deputies and US Marshals are currently searching the East Missoula Area for a subject believed to be ARMED AND DANGEROUS. Local businesses and residents are being notified to STAY INSIDE AND LOCK DOORS.

Avoid contact with this subject who is described as a white male adult 30-40 years old, slender build.

Subject was last seen wearing grey pants, black hoodie with grey sleeves and a grey hood with white writing.

If you have any information about this subject please call 911."

Newhoff has prior convictions in Missoula County for burglary, theft and forgery.