East Missoula residents urged to lock doors as deputies pursue armed fugitive

Shelby's Andrew Johnson is not only making his community a better place; his outreach has an impact on a global scale
In a small community like Malta, it's hard to miss someone like Jayce Bishop who's constantly getting involved.
Whether she's in the outfield or doing one of her many community service projects, Mustang Bre Cook goes all in.
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
The Public Service Commission has reduced NorthWestern Energy's electrical rates by about $3.5 million for residential and business customers, translating to a slight reduction in bills for most customers.
Two advocacy groups that support abortion rights are challenging the constitutionality of a Montana law that allows only physicians and physician assistants to perform abortions.
Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools.
The state is implementing a program aimed at reducing the social and economic stresses that can lead people to commit crimes. A social worker has been added to the public defender's office in Missoula with the goal of directing clients charged with low-level theft to available community services.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
Authorities have identified William "Billy" Dale Newhoff as the active fugitive. If you have any information on this subject please contact 911. DO NOT APPROACH---CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
Ennis schools are locked down and authorities are seeking help in finding the source of the threat. According to a press release, around 9 AM this morning the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a threat to Ennis Schools.
