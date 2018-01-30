East Missoula residents urged to lock doors as deputies pursue armed fugitive

UPDATE: The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as Billy Newhoff.

The Missoula College campus is also on lockdown. An alert from UM described the fugitive as wearing a black jacket with a skull on the back and possibly a mask. The Kim Williams Trail is also closed because authorities believe he may take the river corridor into Missoula.

According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an federal armed fugitive.

The alert on Facebook says to avoid contact as the subject is armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as an adult, white male, approximately 30-40-years-old with a slender build.

ABC FOX Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.