High winds can cause allergies, even in winter

With the High Wind Warning in effect for much of Montana, it raises concerns for those living with asthma or allergies.

Dust, debris, and mold get picked up from the wind and float around in the air. People then inhale it into their lungs to cause inflammation.

David Kluge, a physician with the Great Falls Clinic, says that mold is the most common in the winter and if you are allergic to it you could end up in the hospital.

Kluge adds that it's important to take allergy medications and keep up with asthma treatments. He recommends over-the-counter medicines, and allergy shots if symptoms don't clear.

