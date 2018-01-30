Grizzly Sports Report, 1-29-18

Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.

We put a mic on Griz Assistant Coach Rachi Wortham at practice so you could get to know him and to give you a behind the scenes look behind a Montana practice.