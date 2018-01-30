Grizzly Sports Report, 1-29-18

Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
A new health clinic is opening in the Bridger Peaks Shopping Center, and offers walk-in appointments and services starting at $65.
A new health clinic is opening in the Bridger Peaks Shopping Center, and offers walk-in appointments and services starting at $65.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Both the Griz and Lady Griz sweep Southern Utah and Northern Arizona to combine for an insane 15-2 conference record. Host Shaun Rainey is joined by Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen to talk about their first place teams as well as player guests Ahmaad Rorie and Caitlin Lonergan.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Check out this week's biggest playmakers in this week's Super 8.
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.
Senior Sir Washington sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to break a 65-all tie, as UNC missed six of its last eight shots.
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media after a video of his dance moves on the dance cam at a Spokane Chiefs game is posted to Facebook. The video has been shared and liked thousands of times. Officer Scott Hice was there as a part of SPD’s Youth and Police Initiative. The program connects officers with teens and helps to have honest conversations about what these at-risk teens are facing. Hice says it’s absolutely important...
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.