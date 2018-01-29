Bozeman Health opens $65 walk-in clinic off 19th ave.

A new health clinic is opening in the Bridger Peaks Shopping Center, and offers walk-in appointments and services starting at $65.

B2 MicroCare is operated by Bozeman Health, and is intended for minor ailments and basic services, like influenza, strep throat, women’s health services, physicals and minor injuries.

Some testing can cost extra patients can see prices on a menu in the lobby.

“I really feel that patients are looking for transparency,” says b2 Medical Director Keven Comer. “They want to know what pricing is and want to be able to come in, very quickly and be seen.”

Comer says it is a cost-effective option for people who do not have health insurance and it's easy to book appointments online.

The clinic opened its doors to patients today with a grand opening tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.