Anti-abortion bill supported by Daines fails on Senate floor

An anti-abortion bill supported by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines failed to make it to the Senate floor for a vote today.

Daines requested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bring the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act for a vote. The bill sought to outlaw abortion after 20 weeks, and also would have required victims of rape to report their abuse to qualify for an abortion.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester joined the majority of Senate leaders in voting against deliberation of the measure, 51-46.

In a press release, Daines expressed his anti-abortion stance: "Do a google search for '20 weeks' and take a look at the pictures that come up under google images... How can we say, that's not a baby?"

Sen. Tester's staff released a statement saying Congress should be focusing on the impending government shutdown over spending: "We are ten days away from another government shutdown and rather than work towards a long-term budget, to fund our Community Health Centers, or secure our borders, Congress is wasting precious time trying to tell women what they can and can’t do with their own bodies."

Abortions after 20 weeks are considered "late term" abortions, and represent only 1 percent of all abortions performed annually. Most late-term abortions are due to a health issue or abnormality detected in the fetus, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act was sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham.