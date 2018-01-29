New renovations coming to Russell Elementary School - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New renovations coming to Russell Elementary School

MISSOULA -

Russell Elementary School is going through some renovations.

School officials say the plan is to first eliminate 1960s-era modulars and build new additions on the north side of the school.

Then crews will build two different pods of three classrooms, so the buildings are better attached to each other. With that comes new hallways, bathrooms and meeting rooms.

Next, construction crews will build a new cafeteria because right now students are eating inside the gym.

”That really interferes with the gym scheduling and their day," said Burley McWilliams, who oversees operations and maintenance for Missoula County Public Schools. 

"It takes two to three hours a day of lunch time to make that work," McWilliams says. "This hurts class time for the gym. This will allow us to have the gym for the entire day and have another place for kids to break out, do some learning and have lunch."

McWilliams said these new changes will help make the school's facility operate and run more efficiently.

The renovations will cost around $2 million to $3 million as part of the Smart Schools 2020 bond approved in 2015. The bond allocated $88 million for improvements to local elementary schools and $70 million for high schools.

The Russell construction will end by August.

For the renovation plans click here.

