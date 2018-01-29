High demands for more homes in Missoula

The housing market is so hot in Missoula that real estate agents are calling people up to ask them if they're moving.

Josh Starbuck, a Realtor with Keller Williams, said when things are slow, he might give you a call. Property owners, home value and tax payments are all publicly available information provided by the county.

"I have found that some people really didn't know what was going on in the market," Starbuck said. "When we started talking about numbers they got really excited. Unfortunately, not having plans to move yet but in the future."

The housing market in Missoula is so hot that realtors are having trouble finding homes to put on the market.

"A balanced market, for example, would be six months of supply. It would take six months to sell all the active listings in the market for now. And what we are seeing in Missoula we call a seller's market where we are below that six-month supply,” said Starbuck.

The Missoula housing report says the low inventory is pushing prices up. The median price of homes in Missoula went up about seven percent last year to a record setting $255,000 dollars.

Overall, Starbuck said Realtors will continue to see if homeowners are willing to sell. He says it's been a great way to help people find a home.