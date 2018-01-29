Missoula's Darian Stevens earns her spot in the 2018 Olympics - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula's Darian Stevens earns her spot in the 2018 Olympics

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

It's been a long road for Missoula's own Darian Stevens after failing to reach the 2014 winter Olympics by just one spot.

When it seemed like her Olympic dream was over for Darian, she fought back to make her life-long goal a reality.

Darian began hitting the slopes at just three years old. Her parents say she picked up the sport about as fast as she picked up her ski poles.

“It took her just two runs on the bunny slope, and he took her up, and you could barely see her hat over the bunny hill,” said her mother, Chris.

It wasn't long until she became an elite competitor in slope style skiing. The event was only added to the Olympics in 2011.

"It was kind of crazy," she says, "Once I figured out it was possible for me to go to the Olympics, [slope style] was put in the Olympics."

In 2014, her Olympic dream fell short by just one spot, failing to qualify for the Sochi Olympics.

But this shortfall was the driving force as she set her sights on Pyeongchang.

"It definitely took me a while, but I definitely use it as motivation more than anything, and not really spending my time dwelling on what could have been but more on using it as motivation and pushing myself harder to make sure I made the next team," she says.

That one spot pushed her harder than ever to make it this year and her parents, Chris and Tom, could not be more proud, saying nobody hates losing more than Darian.

“Proud, very proud. So few people make it to that level that it is awesome for her,” said Tom.

“We used to watch the Olympics and admire those athletes. And now she gets to be that athlete, said Chris.

After achieving her goal to represent the red white and blue, Darian said that she's ready to soak it all in.

"At the same time, [I want to] really get the full experience of the Olympics, because not a lot of people get to go to the Olympics," Darian says, "So I really want to just soak it all in, but not get too overwhelmed by the contest itself."

She leaves for Pyeongchang on February 6 and her parents will be making the trip on Valentine’s Day.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MSU student rescues two skiers in Hyalite Canyon

    MSU Student finds two skiers in Hyalite Canyon

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:16 AM EST2018-01-29 16:16:51 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.  

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.  

  • Billings church vandalized with anti-gay posters

    Billings church vandalized with anti-gay posters

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-01-29 17:14:23 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 12:14 PM EST2018-01-29 17:14:23 GMT

    Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.

    Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.

  • Big Sky Resort issues statement in skier's death

    Big Sky Resort issues statement in skier's death

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-29 18:50:52 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana. 

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana. 

  • Senator Daines announces state of the union guest

    Senator Daines announces state of the union guest

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-01-29 05:31:50 GMT

    This Tuesday will be president trump's first state union address, after a very controversial first year in office. 

    This Tuesday will be president trump's first state union address, after a very controversial first year in office. 

  • Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Woman killed in Miles City shooting identified

    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-01-25 22:29:21 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 3:42 PM EST2018-01-29 20:42:11 GMT

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

    The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.

  • 76-year-old woman arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

    76-year-old arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-01-29 16:45:38 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 11:52 AM EST2018-01-29 16:52:24 GMT

    The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.

    The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.

  • Chris Stapleton playing in Montana this summer

    Chris Stapleton playing in Montana this summer

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-01-29 16:34:04 GMT

    Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton plays Missoula on a tour stop this summer. 

    Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton plays Missoula on a tour stop this summer. 

  • GFPS Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    GFPS Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    Monday, January 29 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-01-30 00:15:58 GMT
    Monday, January 29 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-01-30 01:04:27 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.