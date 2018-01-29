MADE Fair teams up with Western Montana Fair - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MADE Fair teams up with Western Montana Fair

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- Candy apples and artisanal goods will mingle at this year's Western Montana Fair.

The Western Montana Fair announced a new partnership with MADE Fair Montana, one of the most popular craft fairs in the state. The MADE Fair Marketplace will display more than 65 artisans' booths in the Commercial Building, according to a press release issued today.

The MADE fair will also still hold its normal summer event at Caras Park on June 24.

Western Montana Fair takes place Aug. 7-12, and will continue to offer free admission. Fair organizers say the new plan is part of keeping the Western Montana Fair relevant and vibrant:

"This new partnership represents the latest move in a commitment to quality programming for the Western Montana Fair, connecting local and regional artisans to Fair stakeholders in a fun and meaningful way."

Applications are all open for all vendors:

Registration info for vendors:
Applications for MADE fair Marketplace:
handmademontnana.com
Applications for other commercial vendors:
missoulafairgrounds.com
Applications for food vendors:
missoulafairgrounds.com

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.