MADE Fair teams up with Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA- Candy apples and artisanal goods will mingle at this year's Western Montana Fair.

The Western Montana Fair announced a new partnership with MADE Fair Montana, one of the most popular craft fairs in the state. The MADE Fair Marketplace will display more than 65 artisans' booths in the Commercial Building, according to a press release issued today.

The MADE fair will also still hold its normal summer event at Caras Park on June 24.

Western Montana Fair takes place Aug. 7-12, and will continue to offer free admission. Fair organizers say the new plan is part of keeping the Western Montana Fair relevant and vibrant:

"This new partnership represents the latest move in a commitment to quality programming for the Western Montana Fair, connecting local and regional artisans to Fair stakeholders in a fun and meaningful way."

Applications are all open for all vendors:

Registration info for vendors:

Applications for MADE fair Marketplace:

handmademontnana.com

Applications for other commercial vendors:

missoulafairgrounds.com

Applications for food vendors:

missoulafairgrounds.com