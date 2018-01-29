Big Sky Resort issues statement in skier's death

BIG SKY- More details have been released in the death of a skier on Big Sky Ski Resort last week.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.

Other skiers found Montag and performed CPR until the Big Sky Ski Patrol arrived, and moved him to a helicopter landing zone. A doctor later pronounced Montag dead.

Chelsi Moi, the Big Sky Resort communications director, issued a statement marking the tragedy:

“Big Sky Resort is deeply saddened by the death on our mountain yesterday afternoon. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.”