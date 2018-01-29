Billings sex trafficker trial set to begin

It's been sixteen months since six sex trafficking victims, three of them minors, were rescued in Billings.

The man charged with trafficking the women, Terrance Tyrell Edwards, starts trial in federal court Monday, January 29.

This isn't the first time Terrance Edwards has been charged with sex crimes in Montana. He allegedly forced one of the victims in this case to drive him to a court hearing related to his previous sex crimes in Missoula.

The affidavit says that on Sept. 10, the first victim, from Polson agreed to meet with Edwards in person after talking on the site Meetme.com.

The documents then explain how the victim thought she was meeting Edwards for a relationship.

Documents later outline how the woman was then coaxed into posing for explicit photos. Those photos were then used to solicit sex through Backpage and Erotic Mugshots. Both sites are sometimes used by sex workers.

Five days after meeting Edwards, victim one reportedly told police she was taken to Salt Lake city where she was forced to meet with men for sex.

Edwards forced her to drive him to the Missoula court hearing. After that hearing, the victim told police that Edwards brought her to Billings where she checked in to the Rodeway Inn.

While her story is difficult, the affidavit also says Edwards inflicted physical abuse if the victim even made eye contact with another man.

Most of the affidavit details her story, but it also goes into detail about three minors ages 15, 16, and 17 who were also rescued from the Rodeway Inn.

Edwards pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Edwards' trial was delayed after he argued messages in his Gmail account could exonerate him and he and his attorney needed more time as he could not remember his password to access that account

The trial is expected to last eight days. If convicted, Edwards faces 30 years to life in prison.