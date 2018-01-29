Billings church vandalized with anti-gay posters

At Grace United Methodist Church, the LGBTQ community is welcome: the church even keeps a rainbow pride flag in the window. But last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors.

"It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck. The fliers were emblazoned with phrases like "Stop the fags."

"Last night, it was kind of going between being kind of angry, being sad and being concerned about the people who are here, about the people who consider this church their home," Beck says.

Since the church keeps its doors unlocked during the daytime, it's unknown who walked in and posted the fliers.

One thing Pastor Beck does know, the church isn't going to let this incident intimidate them. The rainbow gay pride flag still stands proudly in their window, and she says the church still tries to be a welcoming, inclusive place.

"I remember somebody came to deliver a package to the office with tears in their eyes, and said thank you for having that in your window, because it's important, you know," Beck says.