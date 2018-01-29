Bruno Mars wins album of the year Grammy Award

NEW YORK (AP) - Bruno Mars has won the album of the year Grammy Award for "24K Magic," capping an epic night for the pop star.



The award is Mars' sixth win of the day. Mars acknowledged fellow nominees in the category, including Jay-Z, Lorde and Childish Gambino.



Mars says, "You guys are the reason I'm in the studio pulling my hair out."



Mars urged the Grammy Awards to not play him off the stage as the show had during one of his earlier wins, but the music did come up toward the end of his speech.



Mars also performed his song "Finesse" with Cardi B earlier in the ceremony.



___



10:15 p.m.



In one of the more striking moments of a pointedly political Grammy Awards, host James Corden gathered celebrity readers - including Hillary Clinton - to read from Michael Wolff's best-seller "Fire and Fury" about President Donald Trump's White House.



In a pre-taped segment, Corden said a shoo-in winner to next year's Grammys would be the audio book recording to "Fire and Fury." Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Cardi B were among those who tried reading from Wolff's book. Cardi B said, "He lives his life like this?!"



But the star cameo was Clinton who read a brief excerpt from the book.



Earlier in the broadcast, U2 performed in front of the Statue of Liberty. And Camila Cabello spoke passionately as "a proud Cuban-Mexican born in Havana" on behalf of immigrants. Cabello said, "This country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream."



- Jake Coyle (jakecoyleAP) backstage at the Grammy Awards.



___



9:50 p.m.



Kesha has performed the song "Praying" after a powerful introduction from Janelle Monae.



Monae said she is standing in solidarity with all young women in entertainment, "and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up."



She continued to say that time is up on pay inequality, discrimination, harassment and abuses of power.



Kesha was joined onstage by a chorus of women, including Bebe Rexha, Andra Day and Cyndi Lauper.



- Sandy Cohen (YouKnowSandy)

