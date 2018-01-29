Bruno Mars wins album of the year Grammy Award

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A new health clinic is opening in the Bridger Peaks Shopping Center, and offers walk-in appointments and services starting at $65.
A new health clinic is opening in the Bridger Peaks Shopping Center, and offers walk-in appointments and services starting at $65.
A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.
A new real estate tactic in Missoula: Cold-calling homeowners to ask if they're interested in moving soon.
Russell Elementary School is going through some renovations.
Russell Elementary School is going through some renovations.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
Last week, volunteers setting up an event discovered anti-gay fliers posted on the sanctuary doors. "It's sort of a shocking thing to see that kind of hate directed towards a church," said Pastor Sarah Beck.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 PM, the Big Sky Fire Department responded to a report of a skier who'd struck a tree on the Elkhorn Run. The man, Matthew Jay Montag, of Washington, D.C., had been visiting friends on a trip to Montana.
This Tuesday will be president trump's first state union address, after a very controversial first year in office.
This Tuesday will be president trump's first state union address, after a very controversial first year in office.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
The Custer County Sheriff's office has one person in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the 76-year-old woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high-speed car chase.
Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton plays Missoula on a tour stop this summer.
Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton plays Missoula on a tour stop this summer.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.