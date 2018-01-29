76-year-old woman arrested after high speed chase in Wyoming

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports that a 76-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday following a high-speed chase.

The driver is identified as Mary Sedlacek of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to a news release posted on Facebook, a WHP Trooper observed Sedlacek traveling at 96 miles an hour in an 80 mile an hour zone on Interstate 25.

When the trooper tried to pull her over, Sedlacek drove faster. The vehicle continued north on Interstate 25 until the vehicle approached the Interstate 25 and Interstate 90 junction. The driver proceeded eastbound on I-90 at speeds well over 100 mph.



At milepost 106 on I-90, state troopers and Campbell County Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices and the vehicle slowly came to a stop. Sedlacek was taken into custody without incident.



Sedlacek has been charged with reckless driving and eluding a police officer. She's booked into the Johnson County Detention Facility.