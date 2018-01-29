Chris Stapleton playing in Montana this summer

Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton plays Missoula on a tour stop this summer.

The Adams Center announced that Stapleton's show is set for Fri., Aug. 3 at 7 PM. Tickets go on sale Feb. 9. Click here for the event posting on Facebook, which will be updated with ticket information soon.

Just on Sunday, Stapleton celebrated winning several awards at the Grammys, including Best Country Album and Best Country Solo. He also joined in an emotional tribute to Tom Petty.