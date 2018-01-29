MSU student rescues two skiers in Hyalite Canyon

The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team rescued two skiers Sunday afternoon at the Blackmore Trailhead in Hyalite Canyon.

According to the Gallatin County press release, an MSU freshman had been hiking when he came across two skiers just off the trail. One of the skiers had suffered a dislocated shoulder and was struggling to make it down the mountain. The MSU student was able to mark a GPS location for the skiers and then hiked back to the trailhead to get help.

Rescuers were able to reach the skiers on snowmobile and skis and transported them to safety. Responders took the 43-year-old man from Bozeman to Bozeman Health.