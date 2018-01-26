Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecu - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

Posted: Updated:

When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

“It’s been really interesting and fun to be a part of this legacy and tradition. It’s just kind of a fun thing to be a part of, and I know I’m going to carry it with me for the rest of my life.” Nicholson says.

That legacy started with AP US History teacher Matt Stergios. 

“I just wanted to win one. And then one became, two, and two became five, and then suddenly we said ‘hey, the state record is 13.’ And we just kept taking it one year at a time, and that’s the way we have always approached it.” says Stergios.

Loyola become a powerhouse, but with a powerhouse, comes pressure.

“We don’t want to be the senior class that loses the state title, the streak.” laughs Whitney Hansberry.

“If we were to miss, to not win state, it would be devastating for some folks.” says senior Audrey Pettit. 

But I wouldn’t bet against them. The team is relentless in their preparation for the unique topics that will be thrown their way. 

And you don’t win 34 years in a row with dedication to the craft. 50 kids… nearly a fifth of the entire school are on the team. 

“Yes, I would say that we are dominant because we have strong skills. But mostly it’s because I think we are so invested in it. It’s not just a side activity here for anyone, it’s something that they care about.” says Pettit.

And this is their big weekend. The one they have been working towards.

“The most intense, yet, nerdy, fun weekend ever.” jokes Nicholson.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

    Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-27 04:48:33 GMT

    When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

    When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

  • Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

    Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-01-26 21:18:55 GMT

    The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...

    The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Keri Peterson

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-01-19 23:10:49 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-01-19 23:10:49 GMT

    Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

    Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school. 

    •   

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

    Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-27 04:48:33 GMT

    When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

    When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

  • Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-01-26 22:20:07 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-01-26 22:20:07 GMT

    After a Great Falls local complained about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet.

    After a Great Falls local complained about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-25 18:54:05 GMT

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

  • MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-01-26 17:01:14 GMT

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-01-26 20:40:16 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • Polson Boardwalk cafe owner "devastated" about requirement to tear down property within 90 days

    Polson Boardwalk cafe owner "devastated" about requirement to tear down property within 90 days

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-26 18:49:42 GMT

    A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

    A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

  • Montana high school explains hiring of teacher accused of sexual assault

    Montana high school explains hiring of teacher accused of sexual assault

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-01-26 21:36:54 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-01-26 21:36:54 GMT

    A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly. 

    A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly. 

  • Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-01-26 22:50:35 GMT

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

  • UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    Thursday, January 25 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-01-25 16:44:59 GMT

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

  • Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

    Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-01-26 21:18:55 GMT

    The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...

    The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.