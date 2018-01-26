Tips for planning a trip to Glacier National Park

Preparations are underway for the 2018 season at Glacier National Park, and if you plan on going there are some things you might want to keep in mind.

The park says they expect visitation to remain high. Last year around three million people visited the park, which set a new record.

June, July and August are expected to be the most popular travel months. Officials with the park say if you plan on visiting in the summer, you should plan ahead and set aside several days just in case areas of the park are too full.

Some of those popular spots include North Fork, Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Avalanche, and Logan Pass.

Trip planning resources are available on the park's website.