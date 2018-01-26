Glendive man behind bars after possessing child pornography

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
Preparations are underway for the 2018 season at Glacier National Park, and if you plan on going there are some things you might want to keep in mind. The park says they expect visitation to remain high.
Preparations are underway for the 2018 season at Glacier National Park, and if you plan on going there are some things you might want to keep in mind. The park says they expect visitation to remain high.
A man in Glendive will now spend more than six years in federal prison for downloading and possessing child pornography. 28-year-old Shawn Michael Wentz previously pleaded guilty in October of 2017, following a 2015 investigation by the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigation.
A man in Glendive will now spend more than six years in federal prison for downloading and possessing child pornography. 28-year-old Shawn Michael Wentz previously pleaded guilty in October of 2017, following a 2015 investigation by the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigation.
A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.
A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.
When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title.
When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title.
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.
A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.
A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly.
A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement that could conclude the cleanup of mining waste in Butte and remove the area from the Superfund list.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement that could conclude the cleanup of mining waste in Butte and remove the area from the Superfund list.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title.
When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title.