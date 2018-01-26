Man gets surgery after "In Need of Kidney Shirt" goes viral

NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.



Robert Leibowitz says Friday that he's "walking on clouds" after undergoing the procedure in a New York hospital last week.



The 60-year-old Leibowitz says his advertising background and the roughly decade-long waiting list for a new kidney led him to make the shirt and wear it during a vacation to Disney World last summer.



A picture of the shirt took off on social media and soon Leibowitz received hundreds of calls from potential donors.



Finally, a man from Indiana named Richie Sully was found to be a perfect match after multiple rounds of medical tests.



Sully says it was a "no brainer" to donate the organ.

