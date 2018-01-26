Man gets surgery after "In Need of Kidney Shirt" goes viral

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.
When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title.
After a Great Falls local complained about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet.
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.
A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly.
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement that could conclude the cleanup of mining waste in Butte and remove the area from the Superfund list.
When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title.
