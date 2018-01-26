Man gets surgery after "In Need of Kidney Shirt" goes viral - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man gets surgery after "In Need of Kidney Shirt" goes viral

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.
  
Robert Leibowitz says Friday that he's "walking on clouds" after undergoing the procedure in a New York hospital last week.
  
The 60-year-old Leibowitz says his advertising background and the roughly decade-long waiting list for a new kidney led him to make the shirt and wear it during a vacation to Disney World last summer.
  
A picture of the shirt took off on social media and soon Leibowitz received hundreds of calls from potential donors.
  
Finally, a man from Indiana named Richie Sully was found to be a perfect match after multiple rounds of medical tests.
  
Sully says it was a "no brainer" to donate the organ.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • Man gets surgery after "In Need of Kidney Shirt" goes viral

    Man gets surgery after "In Need of Kidney Shirt" goes viral

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-27 17:00:20 GMT

    A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.  

    A New Jersey father of five whose "In Need Of Kidney" T-shirt went viral has received a life-saving transplant from a complete stranger.  

  • Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

    Loyola Speech and Debate Dynasty rolls on, goes for 35th consecutive state title

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-27 04:48:33 GMT

    When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

    When you look up the term dynasty in the dictionary, the Loyola High School speech and debate should be in there. Starting in 1984, the Rams have won the Class B-C state title ever since. Saturday, the team goes for their 35th consecutive title. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.