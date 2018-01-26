EPA reaches agreement over cleanup of Butte Hill Superfund - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

EPA reaches agreement over cleanup of Butte Hill Superfund

Posted: Updated:

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement that could conclude the cleanup of mining waste in Butte and remove the area from the Superfund list.
  
The Montana Standard reports the EPA announced the agreement on Friday. It was negotiated in secret over the past dozen years, the details have not been released and it has not been signed.
  
Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer says city and county officials fought for comprehensive cleanup of tailings and other mine waste.
  
The area was declared a Superfund site in 1983. A considerable amount of cleanup work has been done over the last 35 years, but residents have argued that tailings and waste buried behind the Butte Civic Center should be cleaned up.
  
The negotiations involved the EPA, Atlantic Richfield Co., the county, railroads and state agencies.
  
___
  
U.S. Sen Jon Tester has already released a statement on the decision: 

“This deal was a long time coming for Butte and I commend all the parties involved for working together to find a solution.  I will hold the EPA accountable to deliver on its word and will work with the folks on the ground to ensure a transparent and efficient cleanup for Butte.  The people of Butte America will ultimately be the judge of this agreement.”

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Avalanche danger HIGH in West Central Montana backcountry

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-01-12 15:00:09 GMT

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

    According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.

  • Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-01-26 22:20:07 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-01-26 22:20:07 GMT

    After a Great Falls local complained about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet.

    After a Great Falls local complained about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet.

  • Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-01-26 21:48:28 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-01-26 21:48:28 GMT

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

    A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-25 18:54:05 GMT

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

  • MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-01-26 17:01:14 GMT

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

  • Polson Boardwalk cafe owner "devastated" about requirement to tear down property within 90 days

    Polson Boardwalk cafe owner "devastated" about requirement to tear down property within 90 days

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-26 18:49:42 GMT

    A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

    A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-01-26 20:40:16 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • Montana high school explains hiring of teacher accused of sexual assault

    Montana high school explains hiring of teacher accused of sexual assault

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-01-26 21:36:54 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-01-26 21:36:54 GMT

    A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly. 

    A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly. 

  • UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    Thursday, January 25 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-01-25 16:44:59 GMT

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

  • Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Skier dies at Big Sky Resort after hitting tree

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-01-26 22:50:35 GMT

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

    A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort. 

  • Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

    Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-01-26 21:18:55 GMT

    The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...

    The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.