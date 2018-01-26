EPA reaches agreement over cleanup of Butte Hill Superfund

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement that could conclude the cleanup of mining waste in Butte and remove the area from the Superfund list.



The Montana Standard reports the EPA announced the agreement on Friday. It was negotiated in secret over the past dozen years, the details have not been released and it has not been signed.



Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer says city and county officials fought for comprehensive cleanup of tailings and other mine waste.



The area was declared a Superfund site in 1983. A considerable amount of cleanup work has been done over the last 35 years, but residents have argued that tailings and waste buried behind the Butte Civic Center should be cleaned up.



The negotiations involved the EPA, Atlantic Richfield Co., the county, railroads and state agencies.



U.S. Sen Jon Tester has already released a statement on the decision:

“This deal was a long time coming for Butte and I commend all the parties involved for working together to find a solution. I will hold the EPA accountable to deliver on its word and will work with the folks on the ground to ensure a transparent and efficient cleanup for Butte. The people of Butte America will ultimately be the judge of this agreement.”