EPA reaches agreement over cleanup of Butte Hill Superfund

According to a post on the Missoula Avalanche Facebook page, an avalanche warning is in effect for the West Central Montana backcountry and the current avalanche danger is HIGH.
After a Great Falls local complained about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet.
A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years. KULR 8 spoke with Mayor Bill Cole to find out why he supports the idea and how he will push it for the next legislative election.
A simple Google search turned up some very troubling details into the past of Thomas Mattingly.
The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43. In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay o...
Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.
A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.
A 37-year-old man from Washington, D.C. died Thursday afternoon in an accident at Big Sky Ski Resort.
