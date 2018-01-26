Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

After hearing complaints from a community member about picking up 25 bags of dog poop, we did some digging to find out what could happen if you're caught not cleaning up after your pet at Great Falls parks.

Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received several complaints about people not cleaning up after their dog at the popular city dog park. Dalke said currently there are no fines for leaving poop, nor does the city employ anyone to come clean the dog park. He says it's a "tough cookie" to monitor when thousands of dogs come in and out of the dog park every year. Dalke says common courtesy is a simple solution.

A group of dog lovers have taken it upon themselves to clean up what other pet owners have left behind and they say it's not the city that should do the cleaning, but the pet owner.

The group cleans the park sometime on a daily basis and says it's discouraging when poop is left all over the place. City officials are just asking people to clean up after their pets.