Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years.



Mayor Bill Cole supports the idea and says he'll push it for the next legislative election, because he sees a need for investing in local infrastructure and trail construction is at a standstill. He said the local sales tax would help the city grow.



Cole supports enacting a local tax on alcohol, prepared meals, hotel rooms, and luxury goods and believes voters should decide whether they want to enact such a tax. He said a local sales tax could help property taxes by rebating a percentage of the taxes.



Mayor Cole also said we need to start talking about the local sales tax now to see whether the idea is still desirable among city council members.

A few Montana towns have enacted a resort tax on services such as lodging and restaurants. Those towns include Big Sky, Cooke City, Craig, Gardiner, Red Lodge, St. Regis,Virginia City, West Yellowstone, Whitefish and Wolf Creek.