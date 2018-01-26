Local sales tax a possibility for Billings - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Local sales tax a possibility for Billings

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A local sales tax for Billings may be on the horizon within the next few years.

Mayor Bill Cole supports the idea and says he'll push it for the next legislative election, because he sees a need for investing in local infrastructure and trail construction is at a standstill. He said the local sales tax would help the city grow.

Cole supports enacting a local tax on alcohol, prepared meals, hotel rooms, and luxury goods and believes voters should decide whether they want to enact such a tax. He said a local sales tax could help property taxes by rebating a percentage of the taxes.

Mayor Cole also said we need to start talking about the local sales tax now to see whether the idea is still desirable among city council members.

A few Montana towns have enacted a resort tax on services such as lodging and restaurants. Those towns include Big Sky, Cooke City, Craig, Gardiner, Red Lodge, St. Regis,Virginia City, West Yellowstone, Whitefish and Wolf Creek.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-25 18:54:05 GMT

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

  • MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    MSU coach blocks Bobby Hauck on Twitter

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-01-26 17:01:14 GMT

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

    The Cat-Griz rivalry is playing out on the competing football coaches' Twitter accounts. Montana Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck posted on Twitter a screencap showing that he was blocked by MSU coach Jeff Choate.

  • Polson Boardwalk cafe owner "devastated" about requirement to tear down property within 90 days

    Polson Boardwalk cafe owner "devastated" about requirement to tear down property within 90 days

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-26 18:49:42 GMT

    A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

    A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

  • UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    Thursday, January 25 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-01-25 16:44:59 GMT

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-01-26 20:40:16 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • Montana school district responds to lawsuit over harassment

    Montana school district responds to lawsuit over harassment

    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-01-25 21:33:29 GMT

    A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher. 

    A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Firefighters find two dead in Emigrant house fire

    Firefighters find two dead in Emigrant house fire

    Thursday, January 25 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-01-25 16:34:52 GMT

    Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.  

    Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.