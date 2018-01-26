Montana high school explains hiring of teacher accused of sexual assault

Shepherd High School recently ended the contract with physical education teacher Thomas "Chris" Mattingly after learning that he had been let go by another high school after accusations of "deeply troubling" sexual misconduct.

The Daily Herald in Everette, Washington published a timeline of accusations made against Mattingly over a number of years, including an alleged sexual relationship with a student before she turned 18. The student also says that Mattingly purchased a new cellphone from a different area code so he could continue texting her without her parents knowing.

Mattingly resigned from Lake Stevens High School mid-year and was asked not to return, according to the Herald. Police investigated the case but chose not file charges because they lacked evidence that the relationship began when the student was underage. The student herself told police that the relationship didn't start until she was 18.

The Herald also reports that the girl's parents accidentally found out about the relationship and repeatedly asked Mattingly to leave their daughter alone.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction issued Mattingly his teacher's license on July 13, 2016, a few months after the Herald article was published.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction says when it comes to vetting teachers, they currently require criminal background checks and teachers are searched through a national database that tracks actions taken against an educator's certificate or license.

Since no formal charges were ever filed against Mattingly, his record showed nothing.

Now that OPI is aware of the allegations in Washington they have begun their own investigation to determine whether or not Mattingly's license will be revoked.

Shepherd Superintendent Scott Carter is asking his own school system to review hiring procedures.