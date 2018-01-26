Sentinel gets revenge, beats Helena 48-43

The game left so much more than a sour taste in their mouths. For the Sentinel Spartans, losing in the state title game last season to the Helena Lady Bengals only left them months of wanting to wash the feeling away. Thursday night, the Spartans got their first chance to make new history, as they beat the Lady Bengals in Missoula 48-43.

In a tight game throughout, the Spartans held the lead for almost the entire game. Using an effective 2-3 zone, the Spartans forced Helena to stay on the outside and shoot jumpers. Helena star Jamie Pickens was held under her season average, and did not have a lot of post touches.

Jordan Schweyen and Shelby Schweyen led a balanced offensive attack on the opposite side, as Emma Blakely, Kylie Frolich, and Lexi Deden pounded the offensive and defensive boards.

Sentinel moves to 9-1 overall, and just under the Capital Lady Bruins, who are undefeated and in first place. Helena loses their second straight game after starting the year 9-0.