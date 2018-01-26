Sawyer Brown headlining Springfest in May

HELENA- The legendary country band Sawyer Brown headlines Springfest in Helena this year.

The annual celebration includes carnival rides and live music at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds; past headliners have included Lonestar and Diamond Rio. Sawyer Brown comes to the stage Fri., May 18 at 8:30 PM.

Tickets for this year's show with Sawyer Brown go on sale Jan. 30 at 10 AM; $30 in advance. Click here to learn more.