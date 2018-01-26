Park County still investigating fatal fire

Park County officials are still investigating a fatal fire in Emigrant.

Firefighters found two people and a dog deceased after a fire at a residence Thursday.

Friday, the Park County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office announced the two deceased individuals and dog were removed the from fire scene. The coroner and a detective are going to Billings to conduct autopsies to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the victims.

The small community of Emigrant is located near Chico Hot Springs, south of Livingston.

