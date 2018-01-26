Boardwalk restaurant owner told to tear down property within 90 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Boardwalk restaurant owner told to tear down property within 90 days

Posted: Updated:
POLSON -

The owner of a popular cafe in Polson, the Boardwalk, said the city is forcing her vacate the property and tear it down in 90 days.

“They didn’t give me an opportunity to speak. They didn’t even give me an opportunity to save my business. I was devastated for numerous reasons,” Tiesha Brossard told ABC FOX Montana reporter Jeremy Jenkins. 

One of those reasons being financial strain Tiesha has been trying to sell her business now for three years since her husband’s passing. In that time she says she’s been trying to partner with the parks and recreation board as well as the city of Polson to come up with a solution that will benefit not only the park, but to allow the community to enjoy the popular business she and her family have built. Since the announcement of its closing, many have expressed their concerns and support for Broussard via social media.

Broussard said “It's profitable, they would be able to make some money off of the park through the boardwalk .They would be able to continue to provide the services that we provide to the community and my family can walk away from this nightmare”

She says she's made numerous calls to the city that weren’t returned. She disputes claims by the city that her restaurant was a liability, and responds that she holds a $1 million policy and has years of consecutive reviews of excellence by inspectors. 

We reached out to city officials for comment and they responded that they are not commenting at this time. We’ll continue to provide more details as they become available.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Actor Bill Pullman talks new movie and love for Montana in sit down interview

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-25 18:54:05 GMT

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

    Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...

  • UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    UM President changes the way the University messages their brand

    Thursday, January 25 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-01-25 16:44:59 GMT

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

    In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.

  • St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    St. Ignatius woman missing since October; family worried

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-01-23 18:41:35 GMT

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

    A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu. 

  • Firefighters find two dead in Emigrant house fire

    Firefighters find two dead in Emigrant house fire

    Thursday, January 25 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-01-25 16:34:52 GMT

    Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.  

    Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.  

  • Montana school district responds to lawsuit over harassment

    Montana school district responds to lawsuit over harassment

    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-01-25 21:33:29 GMT

    A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher. 

    A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher. 

  • Granite County confirms detention officer killed in I-90 crash

    Granite County confirms detention officer killed in I-90 crash

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:49 PM EST2018-01-25 23:49:42 GMT

    A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department. 

    A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department. 

  • Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Great Falls couple charged after infant found with broken bones

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-01-23 17:08:27 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-01-23 17:39:52 GMT

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

    A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.

  • Transient gets 70 years for pushing man to death from bridge

    Transient gets 70 years for pushing man to death from bridge

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-01-26 05:12:48 GMT
    Transient gets 70 years for pushing man to death from bridgeTransient gets 70 years for pushing man to death from bridge

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana's Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river's mouth. Rice was convicted of murder. Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice'...

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana's Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river's mouth. Rice was convicted of murder. Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice'...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.