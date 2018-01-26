Boardwalk restaurant owner told to tear down property within 90 days

The owner of a popular cafe in Polson, the Boardwalk, said the city is forcing her vacate the property and tear it down in 90 days.

“They didn’t give me an opportunity to speak. They didn’t even give me an opportunity to save my business. I was devastated for numerous reasons,” Tiesha Brossard told ABC FOX Montana reporter Jeremy Jenkins.

One of those reasons being financial strain Tiesha has been trying to sell her business now for three years since her husband’s passing. In that time she says she’s been trying to partner with the parks and recreation board as well as the city of Polson to come up with a solution that will benefit not only the park, but to allow the community to enjoy the popular business she and her family have built. Since the announcement of its closing, many have expressed their concerns and support for Broussard via social media.

Broussard said “It's profitable, they would be able to make some money off of the park through the boardwalk .They would be able to continue to provide the services that we provide to the community and my family can walk away from this nightmare”

She says she's made numerous calls to the city that weren’t returned. She disputes claims by the city that her restaurant was a liability, and responds that she holds a $1 million policy and has years of consecutive reviews of excellence by inspectors.

We reached out to city officials for comment and they responded that they are not commenting at this time. We’ll continue to provide more details as they become available.