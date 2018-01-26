Boardwalk restaurant owner told to tear down property within 90 days

Legendary actor Bill Pullman will be in Bozeman tonight at the Emerson Crawford Theater to premiere his brand new movie “The Ballad of Lefty Brown.” In this one on one interview, we chat with Pullman about his new movie and his love for Montana. The synopsis of the movie is about a cowboy, Lefty Brown, who witnesses the murder of his longtime partner Senator Edward Johnson. Brown, played by Pullman, sets out to find the killers and avenge his friend's death. Pullman has ...
In education news, Seth Bodnar is taking the reins at the University of Montana looking to fix a dwindling enrollment with a 25-percent drop in students the last eight years University of Montana President, Seth Bodnar, said that the University does have a strong brand, but he said that what they need to work on is communicating those strengths to the public.
A St. Ignatius woman's daughter is praying for her safe return since the women went missing in late October. Darlene Billie was last seen near the North Dakota-Montana border in an early 2000s gray Chevy Malibu.
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Emigrant found two people and a dog, all deceased, inside the home.
A western Montana school district is asking that a federal lawsuit be thrown out, saying district officials did not know about many of a student's allegations that she was being sexually harassed by a music teacher.
A 19-year-old detention officer from Townsend died in a head-on crash with a semi on Wednesday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Department.
A man and woman are charged with felonies after a baby in their care was found with multiple broken bones.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who pushed another man to his death from a bridge over northwestern Montana's Flathead River has been sentenced to 70 years in prison. Cecil Rice was sentenced Thursday for the April 26 death of 34-year-old Anthony Walthers, whose body was recovered from Flathead Lake about a mile from the river's mouth. Rice was convicted of murder. Investigators say Rice was angry because he believed Walthers had made an inappropriate remark about Rice'...
